Christensen will be out for the majority of the season.
Barcelona

Barcelona close in on agreement with out of contract defender

Image via Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Barcelona are reportedly closing on a contract agreement with Andreas Christensen, who is out of contract this summer. The Danish defender returned to fitness on Wednesday, but has spent the majority of the season injured.

Christensen, 30, is yet to commit his future, but there have been little talk of other offers for the veteran centre-back. The feeling has been that he is keen to stay at Barcelona, but in recent weeks he did turn down a contract offer to stay at the club, due to the low wages on offer.

Barcelona and Christensen nearing agreement

Nevertheless, MD report that while there is no deal done yet, the two parties are close to finding one. The new contract would in theory be for two seasons, with Christensen prioritising Barcelona’s offer over other higher salaries. His family is settled in the Catalan capital and he does not want to leave the city.

Barcelona could move Christensen on depending on transfers

It has been reported previously that Barcelona are covering themselves with the renewal of Christensen, but if they do manage to bring in a major new signing for their backline, the Catalan side could look to sell him. Albeit that would be at a low price anyway. Barcelona are targeting Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni to improve their backline, but it is not yet clear if they will have the salary limit space to make the investment they want.

Christensen’s injury-hit season

This season Christensen has made just 17 appearances, scoring once. That amounts to just 515 minutes on the pitch, and only four of those were starts. Manager Hansi Flick has spoken highly of Christensen and his professionalism, but thus far he has been unable to contribute much on the pitch for the German coach. Three of his four seasons at Barcelona have been heavily impacted by fitness problems.

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