Didier Deschamps holds a press conference after announcing the Frances squad list for the UEFA Euro 2020 football tournament on French television channel TF1 in Boulogne Billancourt, on the outskirts of Paris, on May 18, 2021. - Karim Benzema was named in France's provisional Euro 2020 squad by Didier Deschamps, giving the Real Madrid striker an international recall after a five-and-a-half year absence over his alleged role in a blackmail plot. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / POOL / AFP)

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has become one of the headline absences from the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, after being left out of the France squad by Didier Deschamps. The 23-year-old was a starter in the 2022 World Cup final, but has fallen out of favour under Deschamps.

Camavinga has a total of 29 caps and two goals for France, but through a combination of form and injuries, has only made three starts for Les Bleus since the Euro 2024 semi-final against Spain. After a disappointing campaign for Real Madrid last year, this season has not represented an improvement for Camavinga, who will at home this summer barring an injury call-up.

𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒏 𝒂 𝒖𝒏 𝒓𝒐̂𝒍𝒆 𝒂̀ 𝒋𝒐𝒖𝒆𝒓 🇫🇷🌎 Voici nos 26 Bleus qui représenteront la France à la 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐞 𝐝𝐮 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 ! 🔥#FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/CqKUzJpSK0 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) May 14, 2026

Didier Deschamps explains Camavinga absence

Speaking to L’Equipe, Deschamps explained his thinking regarding Camavinga, who will miss his first major tournament since making his debut with the national team.

“He’s coming off a difficult season in which he’s played little and suffered injuries. I can imagine his enormous disappointment tonight. I had to make some tough decisions between the defenders, midfielders, and forwards.”

Didier Deschamps a convoqué 26 joueurs pour sa dernière Coupe du monde à la tête de l'équipe de France. Robin Risser, Maxence Lacroix et Jean-Philippe Mateta figurent parmi les appelés. https://t.co/1CMeVfapGt pic.twitter.com/mO4mxjOth7 — L'Équipe (@lequipe) May 14, 2026

Tchouameni, Mbappe and Kounde make the cut

In total, three La Liga players have made the cut for France, two of Camavinga’s Real Madrid teammates Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe, and Barcelona right-back Jules Kounde. The latter has had a tough time of it this season too, albeit with more game time, while Mbappe has been battling injuries since December.

Tchouameni is arguably the only one of the three that is coming into the game with any sort of form, having stood out as one of Los Blancos best and most consistent performers this year. Of course he has also been in the headlines for the wrong reasons of late though too, following a fight with teammate Fede Valverde and a subsequent €500k fine.