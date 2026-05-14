Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has denied that there is any tension in the dressing room at the Santiago Bernabeu, but there continue to be hints that all is not well internally. The fight between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni followed a string of reports about conflict between players and manager Alvaro Arbeloa.

Arbeloa played off the incident between Tchouameni and Valverde, saying that it happens all the time, instead passing the focus to whichever player leaked the story to the press. Nevertheless, Real Madrid felt it was necessary to fine both players €500k for their indiscipline. Perez has followed a similar line, declaring that players hit each other every year.

Arda Guler appears to show backing for Tchouameni

Amid a string of reports that most of the Real Madrid dressing room felt that Valverde was out of line, and instigated the incident, Arda Guler appears to have tacitly shown support for the Frenchman. Guler was recently awarded Real Madrid’s Player of the Month award for April, and in the photo posted online, Guler is wearing a tracksuit top with the number 14 on it, belonging to Tchouameni.

There may of course be an innocent explanation, but it adds more fuel to the fire that not all is well at Valdebebas. Guler is currently out of action until the World Cup, as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde decision

Los Blancos look as if they may have a decision to make on Valverde. Some reports went as far as claiming that teammates had requested his sale this summer following his actions. In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United have made his camp aware that they are interested if Valverde is to leave the Bernabeu. The 27-year-old has thus far made his commitment to Real Madrid abundantly clear.