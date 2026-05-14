Real Madrid overcome Bernabeu boos to see off Real Oviedo

Real Madrid 2-0 Real Oviedo

Real Madrid bounced back from their weekend defeat in El Clasico to record a comfortable victory over already-relegated Real Oviedo at the Bernabeu.

Alvaro Arbeloa was true to his word by giving starts to a number of players that have been on the sidelines in recent weeks/months, including Alvaro Carreras, David Alaba and Eduardo Camavinga. Taking this into account, it was no surprise that things started slowly, and the home side got little support from their supporters, who were very clear to make their feelings known after a second season in a row without a major trophy.

Oviedo did well to restrict Real Madrid to half chances, but on 44 minutes, they were breached. Ilyas Chaira made it too easy for Alvaro Carreras to regain possession, and after the free ball broke to Brahim Diaz, he slipped in Gonzalo Garcia to find the far corner for the opening goal of the match.

In the second half, Arbeloa turned to his heavyweights. Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe were both introduced from the bench amid deafening boos from the crowd, but the pair combined to seal the victory for Real Madrid. A neat one-two ended with the English midfielder moving away from a couple of challenges towards blasting the ball into the bottom corner.

Two games to go before tough season is over for Real Madrid

Real Madrid can afford an ounce of respite after sealing the victory over Real Oviedo, which moves them back to within 11 points of Barcelona – albeit that does not matter now, given that the La Liga title is already gone.

There are two matches for Real Madrid to navigate before season is over, with the first of those on Sunday as they travel to the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan to take on Sevilla, who are fighting for both Europe and survival in this crazy La Liga campaign.