Real Madrid bounced back from their defeat in El Clasico at the weekend to secure a comfortable 2-0 victory at home to Real Oviedo, with Gonzalo Garcia and Jude Bellingham getting the goals.

Thibaut Courtois – 6.5

Didn’t have much to do, although he made an important save to stop Haissem Hassan scoring in the second half.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6.5

Looked good going forward, but again, he struggled defensively up, with Oviedo left-back Rahim Alhassane getting the better of him at times.

Raul Asencio – 7

Solid performance by Asencio, who looks set to end the season with prominence.

David Alaba – 6.5

It was a surprise to see Alaba start, but in his penultimate match as a Real Madrid player at the Bernabeu, he did well.

Alvaro Carreras – 6.5

Did well in defence, and almost scored in the second half with a trivela effort that was saved by Oviedo goalkeeper Aaron Escandell.

Franco Mastantuono – 6.5

He looked better than he has in recent months, but he lacked effectiveness in attack.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 7

Typical performance from Tchouameni, who marshalled the Real Madrid well in his first match at home since the infamous fight with Fede Valverde.

Eduardo Camavinga – 6

He got a rare chance from the start, but the truth is that he did not offer much. On the day it was confirmed that he will not be going to the 2026 World Cup with France, he produced a performance that backed up Didier Deschamps’ decision.

Brahim Diaz – 8

For the second match in a row, he was Real Madrid’s biggest threat going forward. His pass set up Gonzalo’s opener, and generally, he was the player to cause the most problems for the Oviedo defence.

Gonzalo Garcia – 7.5

Very impressive showing from the young striker. He set up a couple of early chances for teammates, before burying the one that came his way before half time.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Started well, but as the match went on, he became less and less involved. He was one of the players targeted by the Bernabeu crowd, so it could be that he become more affected by the boos and jeers.

Substitutes

Dani Carvajal – 6

Possibly his penultimate appearance at the Bernabeu as a Real Madrid player, he got 30 minutes on the pitch.

Jude Bellingham – 7

Greeted by a chorus of boos, but they soon turned to cheers when he fired home the second goal of the night.

Kylian Mbappe – 6.5

The loudest jeers of the night were saved for Mbappe’s introduction in the 69th minute. He looked sharp after injury, and he provided the assist for Bellingham’s goal.

Cesar Palacios – 6

Another first team appearance for the young midfielder.

Daniel Yanez – 6

Yanez is another that could be leaving Real Madrid in the summer, and in his 13 minutes on the pitch, he was quiet.