Real Madrid Real Oviedo

VIDEO: Jude Bellingham gives Real Madrid two-goal cushion against Real Oviedo

Real Madrid are set to bounce back from the weekend defeat in El Clasico with a victory over Real Oviedo at the Bernabeu, as they have made it 2-0 late on at the Bernabeu.

The atmosphere inside the Bernabeu has been charged and toxic at times, with the Real Madrid fans keen to make their feelings very clear after a second season in a row without a major trophy. This has transpired into a nervy performance from Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, although they did take the lead before half time when Gonzalo Garcia curled home from the edge of the penalty area.

Jude Bellingham doubles Real Madrid advantage

And with 10 minutes to go, they have now added a much-needed second. He was booed when coming on, but Jude Bellingham gets the goal to give Real Madrid a cushion at the Bernabeu. He moves away from a couple of challenges before bulleting a shot into the bottom corner.

Real Madrid needed a victory amid a turbulent spell for the club, and barring a late collapse, they will return to winning ways ahead of their final two matches of the season.

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Tags Jude Bellingham La Liga Real Madrid Real Oviedo

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