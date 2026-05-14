Real Madrid have had a difficult evening so far against Real Oviedo, but amid a toxic atmosphere at the Bernabeu, they have opened the scoring just before the half time interval.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have dominated possession, but the truth is that they’ve struggled to break down Oviedo. The already-relegated side have been very solid, although an error in defence has now been punished right before half time.

Gonzalo Garcia breaks through for Los Blancos

Ilyas Chaira made it too easy for Alvaro Carreras to regain possession, and after the free ball broke to Brahim Diaz, he slipped in Gonzalo Garcia – who could leave Real Madrid in the summer – to find the far corner for the opening goal of the match.

🚨 Great finish by Gonzalo Garcia! 🇪🇸 Real Madrid 1-0 Real Oviedopic.twitter.com/pQMASpwQOn — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 14, 2026

Gonzalo García finishes to make it 1-0 👏 Real Madrid take the lead against Real Oviedo going into the break ⚪ 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/k8o9jaySQX — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 14, 2026

It’s been a frustrating first half for Real Madrid, but their will be some relief in their camp after Gonzalo’s goal before the interval. Victory will ease some of their tensions, although they need to it out against a threatening Oviedo side.