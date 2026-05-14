Real Madrid Real Oviedo

VIDEO: Gonzalo Garcia opens scoring for Real Madrid amid strong Bernabeu boos

Real Madrid have had a difficult evening so far against Real Oviedo, but amid a toxic atmosphere at the Bernabeu, they have opened the scoring just before the half time interval.

Alvaro Arbeloa’s side have dominated possession, but the truth is that they’ve struggled to break down Oviedo. The already-relegated side have been very solid, although an error in defence has now been punished right before half time.

Gonzalo Garcia breaks through for Los Blancos

Ilyas Chaira made it too easy for Alvaro Carreras to regain possession, and after the free ball broke to Brahim Diaz, he slipped in Gonzalo Garcia – who could leave Real Madrid in the summer – to find the far corner for the opening goal of the match.

It’s been a frustrating first half for Real Madrid, but their will be some relief in their camp after Gonzalo’s goal before the interval. Victory will ease some of their tensions, although they need to it out against a threatening Oviedo side.

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Tags Gonzalo Garcia La Liga Real Madrid Real Oviedo

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