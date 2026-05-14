Real Madrid are set for a summer of signings, according to President Florentino Perez, but there is also plenty of speculation over potential exits. Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde has seen his place come up for plenty of debate, following his bust-up with teammate Aurelien Tchouameni.

Valverde was fined €500k by Real Madrid for his role in the fight with Tchouameni, as was the Frenchman, but multiple sources have case the former as the instigator of the fight. Some reports have even claimed that sections of the dressing room have requested that Valverde be sold this summer, believing that his coexistence will be difficult going forward. Manchester United are also thought to monitoring Valverde’s situation.

PSG make contact with Fede Valverde camp

It has been reported by El Chiringuito, as carried by MD, that Paris Saint-Germain have made contact with Valverde regarding a possible move this summer. This has since been corroborated by Diario AS, who say that they have also sounded out the possibility of a move in the past. Their message to Valverde is that if an exit become an option – it was not in the past – then PSG would are interested.

They aslo note that in the past, Manchester City have also contacted Valverde’s camp about a move, but it is not clear whether they remain interested.

Valverde: A painful exit from Real Madrid

In the past, Valverde has commented that ‘they would have to kill him first’ before he would leave Real Madrid, and he has always shown complete commitment to the club. Only if his position becomes untenable in the dressing room does it seem likely he would consider a move. For Los Blancos too, it seems unlikely that his disciplinary issues would not depress his market value somewhat, with three years left on his contract.