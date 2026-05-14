Israel have accused Barcelona star Lamine Yamal of ‘fomenting hatred’ against Jewish people on social media, following his decision to raise the Palestinian flag. The 18-year-old did so on Monday during Barcelona’s open-top bus parade, as they celebrated a La Liga title won the day before.

The Spain international made headlines around the world after hoisting a large Palestinian flag from the top of the bus, but did not make any statements on the matter. During the same parade, Robert Lewandowski also waved the Estelada, the pro-independence Catalan flag.

Israeli Defence Minister accuses Lamine Yamal of anti-semitism

Three days later, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has accused the Barcelona teenager of inciting and fomenting hatred against both Israel and Jewish people.

Lamine Yamal chose to incite and foment hatred against Israel while our soldiers are fighting the terrorist organization Hamas, an organization that massacred, raped, burned, and murdered Jewish children, women, and elderly on October 7. Whoever supports this type of message should ask themselves: Does he consider this humanitarian? Is this moral? https://twitter.com/Israel_katz/status/2054854408677048576?s=20

As the Minister of Defence of the State of Israel, I will not remain silent in the face of incitement against Israel and against the Jewish people. I expect a great and respected club like FC Barcelona to distance itself from these statements and make it unequivocally clear that there is no place for incitement or for support of terrorism. Hansi Flick questions Lamine Yamal decision

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick also questioned Lamine Yamal’s decision to wave the Palestine flag, noting that ‘normally, I don’t like these things’. Flick revealed that he had spoken to Lamine Yamal before he did it, explaining that he preferred the focus to be on the celebrations rather than any political statements, but acknowledged he was old enough to make his own choices.