“I wasn’t wrong to hire Xabi Alonso” – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez also defends sacking

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has defended his choices over the past year, following 12 months that have involved three managers, and could involve a fourth depending on what happens with Alvaro Arbeloa this summer. Many have questioned his decision to sack Xabi Alonso.

Perez gave an impromptu press conference on Tuesday night, defending himself against a ‘campaign against Real Madrid and himself’, but refusing to answer any questions on the club’s performance over the past two seasons. Los Blancos have gone two seasons without a major trophy.

Florentino Perez defends Xabi Alonso hiring and firing

Few had any issues with Perez appointing Alonso, who seemed the obvious choice to replace Carlo Ancelotti last summer. Following his press conference, Perez gave an interview to La Sexta, and was asked if it was a mistake to appoint him.

“No. It was a matter of circumstances. It all stems from the Club World Cup; we didn’t have a preseason. When you don’t have a preseason, you suffer physically. We thought that with the change (the dismissal) we could solve it, but it only lasted a short while, and then they fell apart again,” Diario AS quote.

Perez responds to Jose Mourinho rumours

The favourite to replace Arbeloa is Benfica manager Jose Mourinho, who is reportedly in conversations over a return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the behest of Perez.

“I like all coaches. Mourinho was with us and he raised our competitiveness. After his time there, we won six Champions Leagues in ten years.”

One of the reasons that Mourinho is reportedly a preferred choice is an ability to impose his personality on a dressing room that has shown signs of indiscipline. Yet Perez denied there was any tension in the Real Madrid squad.

“No. They get along perfectly well. Fights in training have been constant. Tell that to any club. But what other clubs don’t have is the bad faith of this orchestrated campaign.”

On Tuesday night, Perez declared that in his 26 years as president, players had hit each other every year. Yet Real Madrid still decided to fine Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde at the end of a disciplinary process.