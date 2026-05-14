Barcelona have made three positions their priority for the summer transfer window, albeit amid uncertainty over their budget next season. Their number one priority is a number nine, followed by a central defender, and depending on the remaining budget, a left winger.

The latter is a position that has caused plenty of debate over the past six months, with Marcus Rashford the incumbent at the position. Barcelona have a €30m buy option on Rashford, who has declared a desire to remain at the club, but the Catalans seem unlikely to activate that clause. At the same time, Manchester United have shown little appetite to negotiate that price down, reducing his chances of occupying the same spot next season.

Barcelona enquire about Ez Abde

As such, Barcelona have been linked with a number of more economic alternatives, including Andreas Schjelderup, Ez Abde and Jan Virgili. MD report that the Blaugrana made an enquiry about Abde last week, sounding out whether a move would be possible for Abde this summer.

🚨 JUST IN: Hansi Flick will sign his contract renewal with FC Barcelona on Monday! The German coach has given the green light for the renewal ceremony to take place. He will sign until 2028, with the option to extend for another year. [@monfortcarlos] pic.twitter.com/S6IhojzjdH — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 14, 2026

He has been heavily linked with a move in recent months after impressive performances for Betis this season. The Catalan daily say that Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also made enquiries, and in prior reports, a price tag of €25-35m has been mentioned. The Moroccan winger is under contract until 2029, and has a release clause of €60m.

Abde has concerns about Barcelona return

Barcelona sold Abde to Betis three years ago for €7.5m, and retained a 50% sell-on clause. Betis recovered a further 30% of his sale percentage through their loan of Vitor Roque, but Barcelona still retain a 20% sell-on fee, which would work as a discount in their favour. Yet recent reports have stated that Abde has concerns about a return to Camp Nou, feeling that a starting spot is among his priorities currently, something he would find hard to come by with Raphinha for competition.