Atletico Madrid consider big-money move for Newcastle United star

Atletico Madrid will be in the market for at least one forward in the summer, but depending on sales, it could be two or three. Julian Alvarez continues to attract attention from Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, while there are also chances for Alexander Sorloth to leave the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Sorloth has been an important player for Diego Simeone’s side since arriving from Villarreal two years ago, but club bosses are now prepared to part ways with the Norway international. If he does go, a replacement will be needed, and someone of a similar profile would be the preferred addition.

That’s where Nick Woltemade could come into the equation. Atleti showed interest in him last summer when he was still a Stuttgart player, and according to BILD (via Diario AS), they are prepared to move for him again, given that his future at Newcastle United is looking increasingly uncertain.

Woltemade has had a tough first season at the Premier League club. He started well, but he has barely been used as a striker over the last few months – and even when he has featured, it has typically been as a midfielder. This has caused him to become unhappy, making the chance of a possible exit become very real.

Woltemade could be ideal Sorloth replacement

Newcastle spent upwards of €75m to sign Woltemade last summer, and the likelihood is that they would command a similar fee to let him go. This would make things tricky for Atleti, but if they can get at least €30-35m by selling Sorloth, they would be able to make up the difference with the funds they already have at their disposal.

If they can keep Alvarez, pairing him with Woltemade in Simeone’s 4-4-2 system could be very exciting for Atleti supporters. But for now, it remains to be seen whether a deal is actively explored in the summer.