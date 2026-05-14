Barcelona fell to defeat in their first match since clinching the La Liga title, as Alaves secured a 1-0 victory at Mendizorroza. Ibrahim Diabate’s goal in first half stoppage time was the difference between the teams, and it brought to an end the Catalans’ 11-match winning streak in the league.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his thoughts on the defeat when he spoke to the media in his post-match press conference. He explained why he made eight changes to the side that won in El Clasico, which also expressing his disappointment at losing their chance to finidh on 100 points.

“We wanted to give minutes to the players who had played less. In the first half, we controlled the game but it was not an easy night. They are fighting for survival and it is normal. I’m happy with what I saw. We wanted to win and reach 100 points. It wasn’t possible, but I’ve told the players that I’ve seen things that I liked. I’m disappointed (not to reach 100 points), but we have to accept it.”

Flick compliments Cortes after impressive debut

One of the few positives Barcelona can take from the defeat was the performance of debutant Alvaro Cortes. The defender stood out among his teammates, and this impressed his manager.

“It was his first game. I saw him with confidence on the ball. He has made his debut because of how he trains. That’s what I want to see from the Barça Atlètic players, that they give their all in training with the first team and play well in the reserve team. I like what I had seen and that’s why he played.”

Flick explains Szczesny start decision

Another of the players drafted in at Mendizorroza was Wojciech Szczesny, who started for the first time in over six months. Flick revealed that the Pole was brought in to allow regular starter Joan Garcia to rest.

“We had three games this week. We decided that Joan would rest, but he will probably play the two remaining games.”