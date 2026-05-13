‘Sometimes I say what I think, others I say what I have to’

Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has told the press that Kylian Mbappe will feature on Thursday night against Real Oviedo if he is fit, amid question marks over his fitness, and in some outlets, his commitment. He also responded to questions on his future, Dani Carvajal’s failure to make the Spain World Cup squad and his decision-making.

Amid plenty of talk that Jose Mourinho is the favourite to take over from him in the summer, Arbeloa was keen to avoid questions about his position.

“I understand the doubts; I would have the same doubts if I were there. But my philosophy is not to look out for myself, but for what is best for Real Madrid,” he commented, before also dodging a question whether he would consider becoming part of a coaching staff with Mourinho as manager.

“I understand the questions, but please respect my decision to focus on the match. Once the league season is over, I’ll be able to answer those questions. Right now, it’s time to think about Oviedo.”

‘If Mbappe is fit, he’ll play’ – Arbeloa

One the main talking points after the Clasico was the absence of Kylian Mbappe, who was supposed to be fit for game time against Barcelona. Arbeloa said he would have the chance to show his commitment to the club if he was available.

“We’ll see if he can finish today’s session. He completed it yesterday, and if he’s available, he’ll certainly get some playing time and the opportunity to continue demonstrating his commitment to the club.”

Amid question marks over Mbappe’s collective spirit in recent weeks, and some comments from Arbeloa himself that appeared to be directed at the Frenchman, Arbeloa was asked directly if he thought Mbappe had shown full commitment to the club.

“Of course, I couldn’t think otherwise. Otherwise, I wouldn’t know where I am. This club is a blessing for all of us. We know what it’s like to be away from Madrid, and my players need to be aware of how lucky they are. They’ll be remembered for the rest of their lives for having played for Madrid. Madrid leaves a deep mark on you, it gives you so much. Madrid does more for us than anyone else could ever do for the club.”

Another factor in the Mbappe conversation is the World Cup this summer, with some suggestion that he could be taking it easier in order to prepare for this summer’s tournament. Arbeloa was asked if he had seen players do so in his career.

“It hasn’t happened to me, and I hope it doesn’t. I’ve been very careful with the players; in 95% of cases, I’ve tried not to take risks, gradually increasing their playing time when they were coming back from injury. It’s easier to do the opposite; we have a lot at stake, and you want the best players on the pitch. But I’ve always looked after everyone, and I’m going to continue doing so. I’d like everyone to finish the season playing. I don’t think anyone will ever be unwilling to put in a hard tackle because they’re thinking about the World Cup. We have a lot to prove in these three matches.”

Arbeloa on Dani Carvajal Spain snub

On Tuesday, news broke that Dani Carvajal had been left out of the Spain World Cup long-list, ending his hopes of being at the tournament. Arbeloa said he had not spoken to the veteran right-back, who returned to training on Tuesday.

“I haven’t been able to speak with Carvajal. I’ve already said that I’d always want him on my team, because of what he contributes both on and off the field. We have to respect the decisions and opinions of other coaches. It’s a shame he can’t be playing for the national team. I understand he’ll be available tomorrow.”

Arbeloa was also asked about the lack of Real Madrid presence in the Spain squad.

“There are several Spaniards in the squad, and it’s the national team coach who decides. Real Madrid has always had many representatives in Spain; I was one of them and had a great time with other teammates. The coach decides. I support my teammates; they’ve had a season where they’ve shown the kind of players they are. Every coach has their preferences and looks for something specific for their team. I have the utmost respect for de la Fuente.”

‘Sometimes I say what I think, others I say what I have to’

Throughout his tenure as Real Madrid manager, Arbeloa has been keen to back his players in public. Arbeloa explained his mindset, during a time when players are struggling to perform.

“I understand the criticism of the decisions I make. Many times I say what I think, and other times I say what I have to. But that’s how I relate to the players; that’s how I’ve done it in the youth academy as well. A coach has to be a shield for his players. When I’m with them, I say things I shouldn’t say here. Always with respect. I’ve been demanding, I’ve pushed them, I’ve given them my perspective on what to improve, what we did well, what we did wrong… I wouldn’t change how I’ve defended my players here.”

There will be many eyes trained on the reaction of the Real Madrid crowd at the Santiago Bernabeu to their return, and Arbeloa was asked what he hoped for from the fans.

“I’ve always said that Real Madrid is stronger when we’re together. That’s been the case throughout our history and on some great nights. In difficult times, we must stand together like a family. We always come back. The pressure is very high. Losing hurts, a lot, more than at any other club. I’m counting on the fans’ support.”

While previously this season the reaction to the players has been one of the talking points, on Thursday it is likely to be something of a referendum on public opinion of President Florentino Perez. Arbeloa defended Perez’s statements in a remarkable press conference on Tuesday night, and his leadership.