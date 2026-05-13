Robert Lewandowski nears Barcelona exit following fresh interest

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski looks as if he may be playing his final games in Blaugrana in the coming two weeks, as the end of his contract nears. The Polish veteran has thus far been non-committal on his future in recent weeks, but a number of reports are suggesting that Lewandowski will be leaving the club.

The 37-year-old can leave on a free this summer after four years which included three La Liga titles, but this season he has played a less crucial role for the Catalan giants. Ferran Torres has often been preferred to Lewandowski, as evidenced in the Champions League quarter-final return leg against Atletico Madrid, and their Clasico win last weekend.

Porto show interest in Lewandowski

As per Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg, Porto have a ‘very concrete interest’ in Lewandowski this summer. While nothing has been agreed between the two parties, the Portuguese giants are keen to pursue a deal.

🚨🐉 Porto have very concrete interest in Robert Lewandowski. But nothing advanced or agreed at this stage. Many offers and enquiries are on the table. An extension at FC Barcelona is still possible. Decisions remain open. However, Porto want to seriously try for the deal.… pic.twitter.com/2sU39HIa8s — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 12, 2026

Lewandowski exit appears to close

While an extension at Barcelona is not ruled out, it does seem to be one of the less likely scenarios. MD quote reports from Polish outlet Meczyki that claim that his exit from Barcelona is close to decided. The Catalan side have offered him verbally, but not formally, a reduced role and a significant wage cut for next season on a one-year deal.

🚨 Eric García will be included in Spain's 55-man pre-list for the World Cup. [@Jordigil] pic.twitter.com/VJOqdQRt4k — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 13, 2026

Saudi Arabia are one of the options that are battling for Lewandowski’s signature hardest. Chicago Fire have also confirmed a long-standing interest in Lewandowski, and a lucrative offer is on the table to head to Major League Soccer. If the Poland star is keen to remain in Europe, AC Milan and Juventus have also made approaches, as well as Porto. Sunday’s match between Barcelona and Real Betis at Camp Nou could be his last home game for the Blaugrana though.