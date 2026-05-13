Real Madrid President Florentino Perez refused to take questions on the failures on the pitch this season, during the press conference where he announced elections. In an unprecedented media appearance, Perez spent an hour speaking directly with the press, but did not comment on who will replace Alvaro Arbeloa as manager, or why things have gone wrong this season.

Perez not only called elections, but revealed Real Madrid were preparing a 500-page dossier on perceived refereeing injustices for UEFA, alleging bias towards Barcelona due to the Negreira case. He also launched a scathing attack on the press, and wrested importance from last week’s fight between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, who were both fined €500k each for their involvement.

“I sacked three coaches one year, which isn’t the first time it’s happened. And it’s not the first time two players have fought; they fight every season because they’re competitive. What’s happening here is that this year it’s been talked about for the first time, and we know who told the story. But nobody has won seven European Cups, nobody.”

“Players hit each other every season” – Perez

On Saturday, Arbeloa placed more of his focus on the person who leaked the fight, rather than Valverde or Tchouameni. Perez revealed that it was a common occurrence at Valdebebas.

“I think it’s very wrong, and I think it’s even worse that they’ve made it public. I’ve been here for 26 years, and not a single year has gone by without two players… or four of them… fighting. But I think it’s very wrong that it’s being leaked from within the club. They’ve fought every year I’ve been here. Like young people do, you kick one, the other kicks you back, and then they’re friends again.”

“Those who leaked it did so because they’re unhappy and think they’re going to be fired. I’m not going to allow the chaos that some have tried to create. For me, the leak is worse because it implies there’s more to it than just a fight; the next day they’re friends and going for coffee. I think it’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this in my 26 years here, and that worries me too. The leak is worse, I think it’s worse; I believe in my 26 years as president, it’s the first time I’ve seen anything like this.”

He felt that the fight had been used to unfairly characterise events at Real Madrid this season, and reported tension in the dressing room.

“The press needs to analyse what it is, but they shouldn’t say that just because two guys fight it’s chaos at Real Madrid. They fight every year. Well, they fight every day. And that’s where it ends. If someone inside the club takes it public, it’s worse than the fight between them. They’re two fantastic guys, by the way, and very good. That was horrible, that’s what destroys Real Madrid, it can’t be tolerated… Well, I tolerated it for 20-odd years and nothing happened.”

Florentino Perez criticises whistling of players and chants against him

On several occasions this season, the Santiago Bernabeu has reacted viscerally to Real Madrid’s poor performances, whistling the players. And for the first time in a decade, chants of ‘Florentino, resign’, have been heard at the Bernabeu too, which Perez put down to the ‘campaign against him’.

“I have a lot of self-criticism for the members. Real Madrid members shouldn’t criticise their players or boo them. They should support them. But there are bad apples within the club too, whom we’ve identified ever since we kicked out the Ultras Sur. And then there are the ticket scalpers. We’re working with the police, keeping an eye on the ultras, who won’t be allowed into the stadium. I’m getting congratulations from all over because the ultras aren’t getting into the stadium. They want to get rid of us. It pains me to see them booing a player for a bad play. They should be there to support them. But what is this, a Roman circus or something?”

“If Real Madrid plays badly, they can be booed all they want. But there’s a movement to get people who are angry because they’re playing badly to boo. If it’s our players, it’s like booing our own children. It’s all influenced by the ultras, by this Amber movement, who are stirring things up for Thursday’s match. Let them chant ‘Florentino resign.’ Let them go to these elections and challenge me, which they’ve never done before. I do what’s best for Real Madrid; I have to defend Real Madrid, that’s what my dad taught me from a very young age.”

Perez refuses to answer questions on future of the team

With Arbeloa expected to depart as senior manager, Jose Mourinho is the heavy favourite to take over, but Perez refused to answer questions on any changes to come.

“I didn’t think they were going to ask me about that. We’re not at that stage of the process. We’re at the point of ensuring that Real Madrid belongs to its members, who are trying to take it away from us. I want to discuss this with them and have them come forward. I’m going to ask them what they’ve done with Real Madrid in their lives. I have to put an end to this absurd campaign against Real Madrid. There has never been a more glorious Real Madrid. I’ve been elected the best president in the history of the club, and of all clubs, which I’m ashamed to say. We’re not talking about football today.”

“I’m not going to talk about coaches or players. I’m here to return Real Madrid’s assets to its members. They’re taking them away from the members. They want me to leave, but I’m not going to leave. Instead, I’m going to run in the elections because I want to defend the idea that Real Madrid should continue to belong to its members. I won’t talk about the sporting side. Some journalists want to bring down the ownership of Real Madrid. Those who want to run, let them know, it’s their chance, but they shouldn’t talk behind people’s backs. I hear all sorts of things.”

At Real Madrid, Perez is largely seen as the person wielding the power at the club when it comes to key decisions, and even at times team line-ups. Yet Perez denied this was the case.

“When we win a league title, we celebrate, but I’m not the one who’s in charge of the sporting side of things. I don’t usually speak, not even at my company. I have to speak at the general meeting, but that’s it. The club is the most important thing. Why would I disappear? Just because we finish second in the league? The players are the stars. Two years ago, we won the league and the Champions League. Do you think this season is normal? I have to come out and defend the club, and I’m going to say it: we’re going to call elections, and we’re running to defend the interests of the members, not journalists and other people. I invite them to nominate me.”

The remarkable press conference shifted the focus from Real Madrid’s trophyless season, and a second year in a row without a major trophy to show for their efforts. Perez, espousing his record over his 26 years in charge, clearly felt that his decision-making was beyond reproach, even if he also claimed little responsibility for the ‘sporting side of things’. The reaction from the Bernabeu during Real Madrid’s home game against Real Oviedo on Thursday will be the next flashpoint.