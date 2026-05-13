Real Madrid announce legal victory over Bernabeu concerts

Real Madrid have announced a court ruling in their favour over the hosting of concerts at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, which has found that they are not liable for the noise pollution caused by events at the stadium. For the past two years, Real Madrid have been unable to host concerts at their stadium, due to environmental laws and complaints from neighbours around the stadium.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning, and although the court itself is yet to issue a ruling, Real Madrid declare that they have been notified that General Manager Jose Angel Sanchez and subsidiary company Real Madrid Estadio have been acquitted of any crimes related to the noise pollution crimes. The courts have concluded that it is the concert promoters, who hired the Bernabeu for the events, that are in fact liable for any damages or punishment.

Real Madrid yet to find way of bringing back concerts

Nevertheless, the ruling does not solve all of their problems. While it clears Real Madrid of any wrongdoing in the previous concerts hosted at the stadium, it does not mean they have found a way to host any more events going forward. The previous concerts were found to violate local environmental laws on noise pollution, and thus Los Blancos decided not to host any more concerts until they had found a way of containing the sound.

Real Madrid noise pollution efforts yet to bear fruit

There have been a number of reports since about studies Real Madrid have carried out, and contractors that have been consulted on how to soundproof the Bernabeu, reducing the decibel level of the concerts to acceptable levels. The latest on that matter was that it would cost at least €20-25m in order to do so. It is not yet clear whether Real Madrid are going ahead with this soundproofing, but so far it has not been formally announced.