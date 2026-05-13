Atletico Madrid seemed determined to hang onto Julian Alvarez this summer, but there is more than one side keen on testing their resolve. Los Colchoneros have been clear they have no plans to sell Alvarez amid frequent links to Barcelona, but recent reports would suggest that Paris Saint-Germain may be the stronger candidate for his signature.

While Barcelona have made it clear they want to sign Alvarez, they are waiting for Alvarez to manifest a desire to join the club in order to strengthen their negotiating position. On the other hand, PSG are already in talks with Atletico over Alvarez, and the suggestion is that the price tag could be somewhere around €150m.

🚨🇪🇸 Rodrigo Mendoza’s injury is expected to keep him out for only 10 to 15 days.@marca pic.twitter.com/RkGilWkZTB — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 13, 2026

PSG to offer two players as part of Julian Alvarez deal

Now according to Diario AS, PSG have offered to include two players as part of the deal to sign Alvarez. While the French champions were initially keen to hang onto Kang-In Lee, he is one of the players that PSG would consider doing a deal for or including in a deal were the Alvarez move to be given the green light. The other is Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos, who would obviously be a direct replacement for Alvarez up front too.

Atletico Madrid Sporting Director interested in both

The Madrid-based newspaper goes on to say that Atletico Sporting Director Mateu Aleamny holds an interest in both. Los Colchoneros tried to sign Kang-In, who is out of contract in 2028, in January, but Luis Enrique was keen to hang onto him. He is set to seek more protagonism elsehwere. Alemany is also appreciative of Ramos, although he has interest from elsewhere too.

It remains to be seen if Alvarez wants to leave, and where his priorities lie, but he has thus far avoided committing his future to Los Rojiblancos publicly.