Manchester United consider move for Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde after teammate conflict

Manchester United may be poised to make a move for Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde this summer, following his fight with Aurelien Tchouameni. The Uruguayan’s future has been cast into doubt in recent days, after his indiscipline was followed by reports of more general behaviour that has not been in keeping with that of a leader in the team.

The 27-year-old was fined €500k by Real Madrid for getting involved in an altercation with Tchouameni, but the incident was followed by a string of reports claiming that Valverde had instigated the fight. There have been denials that Los Blancos are looking to sell Valverde, who has three years left on his contract, but reportedly, heavyweights in the Real Madrid dressing room believe that he should be sold this summer as a result of his behaviour.

Manchester United weighing up move for Fede Valverde

According to The Mirror in England, Manchester United are closely observing the situation, and considering the possibility of making a move for him. They intend to bring in midfielders this summer, with Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro to depart, and Valverde would obviously be an experienced option.

Should Real Madrid consider selling Valverde?

Were Real Madrid to consider selling Valverde this summer, it may well have to be at a price below his usual market value as a result of the negative image he has now garnered publicly. United would likely point to Valverde being a character risk if they were to sign him as a reason for paying less.

Financially, it may be a less than ideal decision to sell Valverde, yet if relations really are broken between him and his teammates, they may be left with little choice. It should be noted that Valverde has only really performed as a right-back or a right-sided midfielder in recent seasons, which have at times made him an awkward fit. That said, he has at times been one of their best performers too.