With just three games to go, La Liga kicked off Matchday 35 with some thrilling encounters on Tuesday night, with major wins for Levante and Real Betis.

Celta Vigo 2-3 Levante: Luis Castro march continues

Levante finished the night outside the relegation zone after a major step towards safety with a shock win away to what was a Champions League-chasing Celta Vigo. The hosts took the lead after just four minutes, when Ferran Jutgla beat a defender in the box, and slotted into the bottom corner. Levante then dominated the rest of the half though, applying pressure in the Celta half. Just before the break, a rocket from distance was not kept out by Andrei Radu, one that he would in hindsight push over with two hands.

The second half started in much the same fashion, with Javi Rueda playing a perfect ball from the right wing position which Jutgla tapped home at the back post. Again Levante were the positive side from that point on though, and after an hour, centre-back Adrian de la Fuente stepped into midfield and rifled a goal of the season contender into the top corner from 30 yards. Six minutes later, Roger Brugue headed in a corner to give Levante the lead for the first time.

A late onslaught from Celta was not enough though. Brugue hit the inside of the post on the counter attack, the closest either side came, but it was his side that sank to the floor in celebration. They move temporarily out of the drop zone into 16th on 39 points following an enormous comeback. Celta’s hopes of a 5th-place finish and Champions League football were doused definitively – they remain 6th and in line for a Europa League spot.

Real Betis 2-1 Elche: Real Betis return to Champions League

Real Betis secured a return to the Champions League with a home victory over Elche at La Cartuja. Things started well for Betis, with Cucho Hernandez picking out the corner from distance after just eight minutes. Elche came back into the game though, and five minutes before the break a deflected Hector Fort effort looped into the corner. It looked as if Grady Diangana had given them the lead in stoppage time, but it was disallowed for handball.

A little way into the second half, Theo Petro was sent off for a rash challenge on Antony amid much protest from Elche. That changed the game beyond recognition, with Betis now applying consistent pressure. Matias Dituro made a series of good saves, but was helpless to keep out a stunning strike from Pablo Fornals into the top corner with 22 minutes to go. By that time, La Cartuja knew a win would secure Champions League football, and it shook with delight.

It was the goal that took Real Betis back to the Champions League for the first time in 21 years, and perhaps provides the final thing missing from Manuel Pellegrini’s tenure. They are now guaranteed 5th-place. Elche, feeling hard done by, remain on 39 points in 14th, with five teams below them still to play.

Osasuna 1-2 Atletico Madrid: Osasuna placed in limbo

Atletico Madrid took an early lead at El Sadar, converting a penalty after 12 minutes through Ademola Lookman in the late game. A noisy home crowd were baying for blood as Osasuna came forward, and Ante Budimir couldn’t convert their best two chances in the first half, while a penalty shout was turned down too. Aitor Fernandez had produced a magnificent save after a long run by Marc Pubill too.

In the second half, Los Rojillo had the better of the game too, but could not find a way past Juan Musso, and with 20 minutes to go, Alexander Sorloth nodded in a second at the back post following excellent work from Pubill and Marcos Llorente down the right. Eight minutes later, Llorente was done for the night as he was shown a second yellow. Osasuna couldn’t make Atletico pay until too late though, scoring through Kike Barja in stoppage time.

It leaves Osasuna in limbo with two games remaining on their schedule. They remain 11th, three points from Getafe in a European place in 7th, and three points from Girona in 18th in the relegation zone. Seven of the sides above them still have to play, and seven below do too. That includes Villarreal, who Atletico are now just three points behind, keeping vague hopes of third alive.