La Liga had some thrilling encounters on Wednesday night, with major wins for Sevilla and Espanyol on Matchday 36.

Sevilla into top half after thrilling comeback at La Ceramica

Villarreal 2-3 Sevilla

Sevilla picked up their third victory in a row in spectacular fashion, as they came from behind to win at Villarreal. The home side started very well, and inside 20 minutes, they went 2-0 courtesy of Gerard Moreno and Georges Mikautadze, but that become 2-2 by half time as Oso and Kike Salas fired back for Los Nervionenses.

With the match on a knife edge in the second half, Sevilla took the initiative on 72 minutes to score through Akor Adams, who also scored the winner in the weekend victory over Espanyol. The result sees Luis Garcia Plaza’s side rise to 10th in the La Liga standings, while Villarreal remain 3rd – but they are now only three points clear of Atletico Madrid.

Espanyol finally claim first victory of 2026

Espanyol 2-0 Athletic Club

At the 19th time of asking, Espanyol have finally won a game of football in 2026, as they got the better of Athletic Club at the RCDE Stadium. An even first half ended with no goals, but the match sprung into life in the 69th minute when substitute Pere Milla fired Los Pericos into the lead. There was a lot of nervousness in the following minutes as the visiting side sought an equaliser, but those were lifted in the second minute of stoppage time when Kike Garcia netted a much-needed second goal.

That result moves Espanyol above a host of clubs – including Mallorca who lost at Getafe on Wednesday – into 14th, although they are only three points clear of the relegation places. As for Athletic, their European hopes are now flailing as they sit four points away from the aforementioned Getafe, who are in 7th.