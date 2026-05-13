After Real Madrid President Florentino Perez gave a remarkable press conference, Football España Editor Ruairidh Barlow joins CNN World Sport to discuss the fallout from an unprecendented evening in Spanish football. Why did Perez decide to give this press conference now? What was his intention? And what does it take attention away from? All of this occurred with the spectre of Jose Mourinho in the background too, as he remains the hot favourite to replace Alvaro Arbeloa.

Perez called an impromptu press conference on Tuesday afternoon, and turned up 18 minutes late. The event lasted a total of 63 minutes, with Perez taking questions from journalists in a rare open forum for the Real Madrid President. It resulted in Perez, who attacked several individual journalists by name, as well as outlet ABC, getting into multiple arguments.

What was the motive behind Florentino Perez’s presser?

The question being asked by many is what was Perez’s intention, following heavy criticism for some rash statements, and sexist comments towards female journalists. This season has seen Perez come under fire more than ever in the past two decades, and a second year without major trophies is being blamed largely on his decisions. Rather than give off an air of strength though, Perez came across as scattered in his approach.

Will Jose Mourinho return to Real Madrid?

It all occurs with the spectre of Mourinho’s return to Real Madrid hanging over the club. The Portuguese manager is reportedly Perez’s choice to become the next manager, replacing Alvaro Arbeloa. The Benfica manager has significant work to do though, uniting a dressing room that by all accounts is lacking leadership since the departure of key veterans such as Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos and Nacho Fernandez. Given Perez’s last two choices have not worked, the pressure will be on for him to get this choice right.