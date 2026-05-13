Earlier this week, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez delivered a blockbuster press conference amid much talk surrounding the club. He has now followed this up with more media duties, this time with La Sexta.

As per Diario AS, Perez spoke to La Sexta on Wednesday, and one of the first topics he discussed was his reaction to his press conference earlier in the week. He claimed that the reaction in the media is very different to the one that has played out behind closed doors.

“I’m a little surprised with the situation. There has been criticism from the media that does not correspond to reality. I have only received congratulatory messages for what happened yesterday.”

Perez: Real Madrid fans are spoiled

Perez also reacted to the whistles that have been present at the Bernabeu on multiple occasions this season. He believes those that have not been happy with how things have played out this season could remember Real Madrid’s success of years gone by.

“I, in my years, have won more European Cups than Barça in its entire history. But that, for some, is insufficient. What country do we live in? It is an orchestrated campaign. We have come to devalue what we have. Last year, we won the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup. Is that no longer valid? Let’s not take anything to the absurd. This is an orchestrated campaign. I’m not the owner of Real Madrid, it’s the members. Faced with this conflict, I decided to call elections. In this situation of permanent instability, I had to do it.

“I tell the members that they are the real owners and that I think it is very bad that they whistle at the players. Regarding the fights… Several players have fought every year. When it’s public, it’s because someone wanted to know.”

Perez on mole – “We have an idea”

Perez spoke clearly during his previous press conference regarding the leak of the recent clash between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, and he has now revealed that he and Real Madrid officials have an idea of who released the information.

“Yes, we have an idea (of who it is). After this, everything is chaos, it’s ruin.”