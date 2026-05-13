Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has followed up his press conference earlier in the week with an interview on La Sexta. He spoke on a wide range of topics regarding the club, which included matters related to the first team, which has been in something of shambles of late.

There have been many reports of strong tensions within the Real Madrid dressing room, and these reached breaking point last week when Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde came to blows during a training session. Antonio Rudiger and Alvaro Carreras also clashed, while there has also been increased talk surrounding Kylian Mbappe.

Behind closed doors, Perez was reportedly unhappy with Mbappe’s conduct during his recent injury break, although he gave the Frenchman his backing during the interview with La Sexta, as per Diario AS.

“Mbappe is the best player that Real Madrid have at the moment. He has won the Golden Boot, it will not be for scoring goals. But something needs to be improved. We are hurt by the Champions League, that referee they put on us… He did not want us to be in the Champions League semi-finals. He didn’t realize Camavinga had a yellow card. He didn’t do it maliciously, but he made a mistake.”

Perez addresses Vinicius Junior contract stalemate

Perez’s declaration that Mbappe is Real Madrid’s best player is unlikely to go down well in Vinicius Junior’s camp, and the president also spoke on the current situation with the Brazilian winger regarding his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

“Vinicius seems to me to be one of the great players that Real Madrid has. The last two Champions League titles were won by him. There is no rush to renew him, we have the whole season to talk. You think I am in charge of everything, that has to be taken care of by the sporting management.”