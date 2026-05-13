Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has backed up President Florentino Perez in his assertions that they have been robbed of seven La Liga titles. Their complaints on the currently unresolved corruption case brought against Barcelona for their payments to former CTA Vice-President Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira over a period of 17 years.

Barcelona have denied any wrongdoing, and announced that they were considering legal action against Perez. The Real Madrid President declared that he had been robbed of seven La Liga titles as a result of what he referred to as the biggest corruption case in history, and said that they would get to the bottom of it for ‘the good of football’. In addition, Perez announced a dossier would be sent to UEFA detailing their complaints.

Arbeloa told the press on Wednesday morning that any Real Madrid fan would agree with Perez’s statements.

“I’m not here to comment on the president’s press conference. Any Real Madrid fan who listened to the president yesterday would agree that he defends the interests of the club’s members and would agree that the club is treated differently than other clubs around the world.”

‘Unbelievable that only Real Madrid wants to uphold the law’

Pushed more specifically on whether he agreed with Perez’s statement that Real Madrid had been cheated out of seven Liga titles, Arbeloa suggested that there were likely more scandals that had not seen the light of day.

“Of course. We all know what’s happened over the last 20 years. Surely there are things we don’t know. It’s neither legal nor does it make sense to those of us involved in this competition. It’s unbelievable that only Real Madrid wants to uphold the law in football. It’s a feeling shared by all Madrid fans.”

Arbeloa was also asked if he would vote for Perez in the elections that he called on Tuesday night.

“I’m not a member, so… I’m not going to vote. I’ve known Real Madrid without Florentino. I know what it was like before he arrived and I know what it’s been like these past 26 years. I’ll stick with these 26 years. Real Madrid fans have realized what Florentino has done, beyond the titles. If there’s anyone capable of turning this situation around, it’s Florentino Perez.”

Have Real Madrid hit rock bottom?

Regardless of the reasons, Arbeloa was quizzed on the fact that Real Madrid had now gone two years without a major trophy.

“The double standard has always been there. We can’t deny that we’ve gone two years without titles. How many teams have gone longer? How many teams have won the European Cups we’ve won in recent years? I think the members aren’t stupid. What hurts them is the daily mistreatment from many people.”

He was also asked if Los Blancos had ‘hit rock bottom’, with the likes of Toni Kroos describing their performance over the last two years as ‘unacceptable’ in recent days.

“I find the question surprising… What are the other clubs doing then? We haven’t gone 50 years without winning anything. It’s clear that if Real Madrid is where it is, it’s because of its high standards and its constant drive to improve. I don’t know if anyone here dares to say that Real Madrid won’t win anything next year. I don’t. I don’t understand this feeling of institutional instability, of a divided dressing room…”

“Real Madrid has been doing many things right for a long time, it’s financially sound, well-managed, with great players, and I’m sure that in the summer the club will do the necessary analysis to strengthen the team and make it even stronger. But this is sport; you don’t win the European Cup every year, or La Liga. With level-headedness and high standards, Real Madrid will win again, I’m sure of it.”

Real Madrid face Real Oviedo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Thursday night, where the reaction of the fanbase will be watched closely by many. With elections on the horizon, there is little sign of any real danger of Perez losing, but he is being questioned more than ever.