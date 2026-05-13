Barcelona may have wrapped up La Liga, but they still have aspirations to reach 100 points – although these are in jeopardy after falling behind to Alaves in their clash at Mendizorroza.

Hansi Flick made a number of changes to his side for the trip to Vitoria, with starts given to the likes of Wojciech Szczesny, Alejandro Balde, Marc Bernal and Marc Casado. The absences of Eric Garcia, Pedri and co has had an effect on the Catalans, although they have still competed well in the first half.

Diabate fires Alaves in front before half time

Nevertheless, Alaves have a lot more riding on the match, as a win would give them a huge boost to their hopes of staying in La Liga. And as things stand, they have moved out of the relegation places after taking the lead right before the interval, with Ibrahim Diabate volleying home from a corner.

🚨 Ibrahim Diabaté breaks deadlock! 🇪🇸 Alaves 1-0 Barcelonapic.twitter.com/61O4vtnfzq — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 13, 2026

Alaves started the night in the relegation zone, but as things stand, they will move up to 15th. However, there is still 45 minutes to go, and Barcelona will be keen to get back on level terms, even if it doesn’t mean too much for them in the grand scheme of things.