A conglomerate led by Sergio Ramos has agreed a deal to buy the majority share in Sevilla, with three games to go in the current La Liga season. It had been reported that Ramos and his investment group would wait until the season was over and their survival had been confirmed, but it seems the deal is now down.

Following lengthy meetings at the club offices on Monday, Diario AS report that an agreement has been reached between the ownership group led by Ramos and Five Eleven Capital. The group have convinced the current majority owners of their payment guarantees and are now only awaiting the signing of the contracts, and the green light from the High Court for Sport.

Sergio Ramos group to pay €450m for Sevilla

In January, Ramos and Five Eleven Capital signed a declaration of intention to purchase the majority of shares, and since they have been in negotiations over a price, and carrying out their due diligence. Part of the deal is that the new owners will issue shares, injecting €80-100m to ease the current financial situation at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, and improve their salary limit, allowing for more investment in the squad next season.

New ownership could provide fresh hope for Sevilla

The change of ownership could provide a fresh start for a Sevilla side that has been on a downward trajectory for the past four years. It is not ruled out that Ramos replaces current President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, taking the del Nido family out of the board room for the first time in the 21st century.

For the past three to four years, there have been frequent chants from the Sevilla fans for the board to resign, and fury at the mismanagement of the club’s finances. Ramos was a controversial figure on his return to the club two seasons ago as a player, but could change the narrative among Sevilla fans with this move.