Report: PSG and Atletico Madrid in negotiations for Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez will not be short of offers this summer, as he prepares to go to the World Cup this summer with Argentina. The 26-year-old striker appears to be one of the major targets for several of Europe’s giants this summer.

Starting with Barcelona. The Catalan side have been fairly transparent about their desire to sign Alvarez, but Atletico have been consistent in denying that he is for sale. They have also reportedly set a budget of €100m to get the deal done, and are awaiting the first move from Alvarez before they begin negotiations with Atletico. They are keen for Alvarez to inform Atletico of his desire to join the club, providing them with a stronger negotiating position.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Johnny Cardoso will undergo surgery on his right ankle and will miss the World Cup. Get well soon, Johnny! ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/NpRZkt3CiX — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) May 11, 2026

Paris Saint-Germain making moves for Alvarez

Following a report from well-connected Argentine journalist Gaston Edul that Paris Saint-Germain ‘will make an attempt’ to sign Alvarez, El Chiringuito have claimed that the French champions are already in negotiations with Atletico, and these conversations have been going on for some time.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @inakivdl 🚨 🇫🇷🕷️ "El PSG y el Atleti ya negocian el fichaje de Julián Alvarez". 💰💰 "La cantidad que pagarían es bastante más de 150 millones". pic.twitter.com/EXjkRB99gR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) May 12, 2026

The figures being discussed are in excess of €150m, a number that would all but put Barcelona out of the race for Alvarez. Catalan outlet Sport say that PSG are not currently planning on a move for Alvarez, but that is directly contradicted by Diario AS, who say that manager Luis Enrique has requested his signing. Prior reports have stated that the Asturian, Hansi Flick and Mikel Arteta have all spoken with Alvarez.

🚨 FC Barcelona in La Liga this season. [@Sofascore] • Most goals scored (91)

• Most xG accumulated (83.86)

• Fewest goals conceded (31)

• Most shots p/g (18.8)

• Fewest shots conceded p/g (8.9)

• Most shots on target p/g (7.0)

• Most big chances p/g (4.4)

• Most… pic.twitter.com/WDtOZaxu02 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 10, 2026

Alvarez also has offer on the table from Atletico Madrid

If Alvarez is keen to stay at Atletico Madrid, Los Colchoneros will make it attractive for him. It has been reported in the Spanish capital that a new contract for Alvarez to commit his future and earn a significant wage increase is ready to be signed, should he choose to do so. Depending on how long his decision takes, Alvarez could pen a new deal before the World Cup.