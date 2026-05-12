If the headline news last week at Real Madrid was the fight between Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde, manager Alvaro Arbeloa was very much keen to shift the focus to whoever leaked the story to the press. Within hours of the incident occurring at the Real Madrid training ground, details of what had occurred were global news.

Following the incident, Arbeloa was keen to move on from Valverde and Tchouameni, noting that they had been disciplined by the club, and both had apologised from their behaviour. What did ‘sadden’ Arbeloa was the person who had leaked the story to the press, calling it ‘disloyal to the club’ and ‘a betrayal’. Meanwhile reports circulated that the hunt was on for the mole in the dressing room.

Dani Ceballos suspected as mole

It has been reported by ED that Arbeloa has suspected that midfielder Dani Ceballos was the one behind the leaks, and now they allege that this was indeed the case. They say the 29-year-old did speak with external people, mentioning friends and acquaintances, about the incident and the details of what happened.

Arbeloa has reportedy fallen out with Ceballos

Arbeloa has denied that he has fallen out with players, but there are numerous reports that no relationship between Ceballos and the Real Madrid manager exists. Different motives have been given for that, but regardless, he has been left out of Real Madrid’s recent squads, and has not played since February.

Dani Ceballos expected to leave Real Madrid this summer

Ceballos, who is out of contract in 2027, is expected to leave the club this summer, come what may. He has grown tired of the lack of opportunities, and Los Blancos are not impressed with his contributions or lack thereof. Ceballos was close to joining Olympique Marseille last August, but backed out of a move late on, and has been linked with Ajax in recent weeks.