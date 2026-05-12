Real Madrid President Florentino Perez called a historic press confernece on Tuesday evening after his side lost El Clasico to Barcelona on Sunday night, and in the process, confirmed a second straight season without a major trophy. During the press conference, Perez made two sexist remarks to journalists present.

Perez went on a lengthy rant about supposed media campaigns against Real Madrid, accusing a number of outlets and individuals of trying to oust him form his position as president. He also called elections three years before the end of his term, having been re-elected unopposed just last year.

Florentino Perez – ‘I don’t know if she knows anything about football or not’

In the first instance, while venting his frustration at news outlet ABC, Perez targeted Ruben Canizares and Maria Jose Fuentealamo, questioning her knowledge based on her gender.

“You [ABC and Canizares] go after Real Madrid every day. Look at the two articles you wrote today. One of them was written by a woman who I don’t know if she knows anything about football or not.”

Florentino Perez refers to journalist as ‘girl’

Later while Perez was selecting which question to answer, referred to Fox Sports journalist Lola Hernandez as ‘girl’.

“I could stay here all afternoon, I’m having a great time. That girl there should speak, you’re all very ugly.”

Perez did not state exactly when the elections would take place, but was defiant that he would not be resigning from his position, giving a rough timeline of 15 days or so. Beyond his comments to the female reporters present, Perez has been heavily criticised in the Spanish media for his lack of accountability and failure to address sporting matters. Much of the talk in the lead up to the press conference was centred on the possibility of Jose Mourinho returning as manager, but Perez also refused questions on the matter.