Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal will not have an international swan song with Spain, as he had hoped. The veteran right-back has been left out of the Spain long-list for the 2026 World Cup by Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

La Roja’s 26-man squad for the World Cup is not due until the 30th of May, but countries were required submit a 55-man longlist this week. Various names that are and are not on it have been leaking out, with some reports on the final squad also emerging. It has been claimed that Barcelona midfielder Gavi will be in the final squad, alongside teammates Joan Garcia and Pau Cubarsi, while the likes of Eric Garcia face a nervous wait.

Carvajal left out of Spain World Cup squad

De la Fuente had confirmed that he was in touch with Carvajal over potentially returning to the Spain squad, and there was a suggestion that he would wait for the 34-year-old to prove he was fit before making a decision. Carvajal returned to Real Madrid training on Wednesday, after a minor hamstring injury, but it seems that he has not done enough to show de la Fuente he is back to his best, with Cadena Cope reporting that he has been left out of the squad.

Alvaro Morata also out of World Cup consideration

Real Madrid teammates Dean Huijsen, Fran Garcia and Gonzalo Garcia have been included in the longlist, but only the central defender has strong hopes of being included in the final squad. Another of the key figures from the 2024 Euros triumph has also been left out, with the captain of that side Alvaro Morata also discarded. The ex-Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid forward had disappeared from de la Fuente’s Spain squads over the past year, and has not found his form at Como in Serie A.