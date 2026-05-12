Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that he will pen a new deal to keep him at the club for at least two more seasons. The German manager is celebrating the success of a second La Liga title in a row with the Catalan giants, capping off two excellent seasons.

For some time there has been talk that an agreement has been in place with Flick to extend his deal at Barcelona, which previously ran until 2027. Over the past week his agent Pini Zahavi has been in the Catalan capital, and MD have been reporting that an agreement is in place for Flick to extend his deal until 2028 with an option for a further season. Interim President Rafa Yuste also confirmed on Monday night that they would be announcing the deal soon.

🚨 Hansi Flick: "I will never forget this day, it has been a very tough day for me. This stadium and these fans are incredible." 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/vJjH41JW10 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 10, 2026

Flick confirms agreement until 2028

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s away clash with Alaves on Wednesday night, Flick told the press that he thought the length of contract worked well for everyone involved.

“It’s good for my team, good for us to have the confidence to work for a couple more years. I’m sorry I have had different things on my mind in recent days. A lot of coaches will be happy to have a contract of three or four or five years. But I think also for Barca, it’s a good to have the limit. We will go until ’28, and then we have the option for another year. We will see if things are right, I have the right, the club has the right. I think also the club has shown me in recent days that we are in the right place, we have the support, the right people.”

“It’s also a challenge to work harder for the next two years, even harder than this season, to work towards the big dream that everyone has, the Champions League.”

Flick hoping to continue success at Barcelona

Flick will be hoping that the success continues to flow at Barcelona. So far his side have won five of the six domestic titles on offer over the two seasons, only falling short in the Copa del Rey against Atletico Madrid at the semi-final stage this season. The scent of European glory is very much in the noses of this Barcelona squad though, who mentioned the Champions League as an objective for next season during their title celebrations.