Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has said that he will discuss the futures of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski at the end of the season, but it does appear he has made more progress on what players he wants to bring in. He also had words of praise for Gavi, amid talk he could be headed to the World Cup.

After securing the La Liga title, Barcelona still have three games remaining, starting with Alaves away on Wednesday night.

“The objective is now to reach 100 points, and to do that, we will have to win the three games and play well,” Flick commented.

Barcelona’s transfer plans for next season

It has been widely reported that a centre-forward and a centre-back are the main priorities for Barcelona this summer, with reported interest in Alessandro Bastoni and Julian Alvarez. Flick was asked if he was clear on their priorities for next season.

“Of course, and not just me. Deco and I, we spoke a lot about what we can do, and next season, but we have not finished that.”

“The important thing is the combination of La Masia with top world-class players, that’s what we have here.”

Flick on Balde, Kounde, Lewandowski and Rashford futures

If Barcelona do spend big on a centre-forward, it will cast further doubt on the futures of Marcus Rashford and Robert Lewandowski, who are not yet confirmed to remain at the club. Lewandowski has said he is unsure of his future, while Rashford has declared a desire to stay.

“We have to wait until the end of the season and we will see. Marcus gave us a lot, he’s really good numbers. Robert, what can I say? Every club title I have won with him, so I’m really grateful. But we have to analyse it and we will see.”

In recent months it has been reported that Barcelona would listen to offers for Jules Kounde, who did not feature during El Clasico on Sunday.

“It’s early to talk about what will happen this season. It’s really tough. Because Jules has given a lot for this club and this team, and this decision was really tough, and I know it was hard for him to accept. But he did it, and we are one team.”

As is the case for left-back Alejandro Balde, who has lost his place to Joao Cancelo in recent months.

“Of course I spoke with him, because he came from the injury and it was different. Joao has given a lot for us in these games. With Balde, when I look at last season, he has improved a lot. But we have to help him with that, and that’s what we are doing. He is a good player, but he has to take the next step, and he will get him.”

Flick praises Gavi leadership

One of the narratives in recent months has been that Barcelona will look to bring in more leadership to a young squad in the transfer market. Flick used it as a platform to praise Gavi among others.

“We have different kind of leaders. When Gavi arrived, after his injury, you can see he is the heart of this team. In every training when he was there, you could see the level of the quality of training increased, in every player. So he is maybe a leader like this, Pedri is a leader with the ball, Eric is a leader. Then we have the captains too. Ronald, Frenkie, Rapha, they are leaders too.”

📸 Raphinha, Koundé, Eric, Gavi and Olmo during the bus parade through the city. [@FCBarcelona] pic.twitter.com/qRfUMsHXPO — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 11, 2026

“It’s all about communication for me on the pitch, it’s about the player next to me. I have to feel the responsibility of the position, what happens in front of me, left or right, and when we communicate well, it makes it easier for everyone. Because sometimes it’s about one or two metres here or there, and it’s a goal. And this is crucial for me when you want to reach the highest level. And I think we are on the way, and we also have to improve this next season.”

The Catalan side will host Real Betis on Sunday after facing Alaves at Mendizorrotza. Already much of the talk has shifted to their transfer activity beyond the end of the season, after Flick confirmed he would be remaining at the club.