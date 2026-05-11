In recent weeks, a strong divide has formed in the Real Madrid dressing room, and the tensions reached boiling point on Thursday when Aurelien Tchouameni and Fede Valverde came to blows. That was the tipping point for months of issues that have been piling up, with them having started when Xabi Alonso left his position as manager.

Alvaro Arbeloa has failed to get on top of these during his spell in charge – rather, he’s alleged to have made the situation worse by alienating a number of players, one of which is Dani Ceballos. The midfielder has already been told that he will not play again for Real Madrid, with the likelihood being that he is sold during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Ceballos has not played for Real Madrid since clashing with Arbeloa. The details of their feud have been kept under wraps until now, but MD has now lifted the lid on how the disagreement pair started.

Ceballos has been angling to leave Real Madrid for several months, as he considered his Bernabeu career over long before his feud with Arbeloa. Their disagreement came when an unnamed club enquired about the midfielder, whose head coach is alleged to have made “unfavourable comments” during talks.

Ceballos was informed of comments after the fact

Ceballos was not present when this discussion took place, with the information coming his way afterwards. Upon being informed, he confronted Arbeloa – both over this and his lack of minutes – which the Real Madrid head coach took exception to, which ultimately started the feud between the pair that has not been resolved, and the likelihood is that a resolution will not come before either of them leaves in the summer.

Ceballos will remain a Real Madrid player until the 1st of July at least, as this is when the summer transfer window opens. As for Arbeloa, he’s likely to leave the day prior when his contract expires, as he has few chances of being kept on as manager for another season.