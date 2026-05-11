Real Madrid are set for significant changes this summer, and their squad could see some significant exits. There are those within the dressing room who have their thoughts on who should go, and have made that clear to the hierarchy.

The headline last week was the fight that broke out in the dressing room between Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni, with the Uruguayan ending up being ruled out with a head injury. Both players were fined €500k each, and Los Blancos ended their disciplinary action there.

Real Madrid heavyweights request exit of Fede Valverde

According to Ramon Alvarez de Mon, it has broken the relationship between Valverde and some of his teammates. There are heavyweights within the Real Madrid dressing room who have asked the club for Valverde to be sold this summer. They feel the situation between Valverde and Tchouameni is unsustainable, but it is noted that it is a ‘delicate’ matter, due to Valverde’s achievements at Real Madrid in recent years.

🚨Hay jugadores con peso en el vestuario del Real Madrid que piden al club la salida de Valverde este verano. Tema muy delicado de gestionar por el recorrido de Valverde en el Madrid. pic.twitter.com/UtmwAs4rf1 — Ramón Álvarez de Mon (@Ramon_AlvarezMM) May 11, 2026

Valverde has been blamed for breakout of fight

Despite the fact that Real Madrid punished Valverde and Tchouameni equally, it appears that internally more of the blame has been attributed to the former. It was the Uruguayan who persistently tested Tchouameni’s patience in training, first through accusations, then through hard tackles, and then again accusing the Frenchman of leaking a story to the press before the fight became physical.

Why might Real Madrid be reluctant to sell Valverde?

Beyond what he can contribute physically, Real Madrid may be reluctant to sell Valverde on a financial basis. If he is put on the market, there will be an understanding that Los Blancos feel forced to move him on, which could significantly weaken their negotiating position. Valverde is out of contract in 2029, but is coming off one of his poorer campaigns, beyond any disciplinary issues.