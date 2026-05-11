Barcelona are in the market for a new striker this summer, as they prepare to part ways with veteran number nine Robert Lewandowski. Julian Alvarez is their leading target, but given that a deal with Atletico Madrid will be extremely difficult to pull off, they have started to consider other options – and one of those is Eli Junior Kroupi.

19-year-old Kroupi has been a revelation in the Premier League this season, with 12 goals scored in the competition for Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth. On the back of his strong performances, he has attracted significant interest, and among the clubs following him is the newly-crowned La Liga champions.

According to Sport, Kroupi’s preference would be to join Barcelona, if it transpires that he ends up leaving Bournemouth in the summer. The teenager was a fan of the Catalan club growing up, and he would be keen to secure his dream move if it were to come about.

Kroupi’s agent is a problem for Barcelona

While it may be the case that Barcelona are interested in Kroupi as an alternative to Alvarez, they will find it just as difficult to sign him this summer. Bournemouth have no plans to sell, and it could make a very lucrative offer for the Premier League side to part ways with the French forward.

Another big problem that Barcelona would encounter is with Kroupi’s agent, who is none other than Moussa Sissoko. The Catalans have a poor relationship with him, as they blame him for Ousmane Dembele leaving for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2023.

If Barcelona were to sign him, they would need to “make up” with Sissoko. Doing so could be worth it considering the talent that Kroupi is, although it would be a big risk to drop a substantial transfer fee on a player that has only played one season in the Premier League.