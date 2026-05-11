Barcelona star Lamine Yamal may have missed the final Clasico of the season through injury, but he was not going to be a background character in their title celebrations. The 18-year-old star, arguably the key player in their run to La Liga victory, was also a protagonist during their open-top bus parade.

Earlier in the day, Lamine Yamal had begun making waves on social media, posting a video of himself celebrating Ferran Torres’ goal in their 2-0 win over Real Madrid with the caption ‘talk is cheap’. It was largely understood to be a reference to a Jude Bellingham post earlier in the season.

Lamine Yamal flies Palestinian flag during celebrations

There were no shortage of flags on show during the parade, but the majority were Barcelona flags or Senyeres, the Catalan flag. However later on in the parade, which ran from Camp Nou to the centre of town and back, Lamine Yamal hoisted a Palestine flag from the bus. There has been significant support for Palestine in Spain over the past year.

Video: Lamine Yamal raising the the flag of Palestine. pic.twitter.com/PwELM6aT8u 🇵🇸 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 11, 2026

Lamine Yamal breaks out anti-Madridista shirt

In addition to the Palestine flag, Lamine Yamal also had a wink to Real Madrid during the parade too. He was seen sporting a shirt that read ‘Thank God I’m not a Madridista’, which will no doubt earn him few fans at the Santiago Bernabeu next time he visits.

"GRACIAS A DIOS NO SOY MADRIDISTA" 💣 La camiseta con la que posó Lamine Yamal celebrando LALIGA del FC Barcelona 💥 pic.twitter.com/gK0S9fhL9j — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) May 11, 2026

Rayo Vallecano player also paid tribute to Palestine

Lamine Yamal is not the only player in Spain to have waved the Palestinian flag of late. Rayo Vallecano winger (on loan from Villarreal) Ilias Akhomach fished a Palestine flag out of the crowd at Vallecas during the celebrations of Rayo’s home win over RC Strasbourg in the Conference League. Akhomach, who is a few years ahead of Lamine Yamal, came through the Barcelona academy at La Masia too.