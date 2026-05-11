A round-up of the games played on Sunday in matchday 35 of the 2025-26 La Liga season, as the stakes grow ever higher in its final stages.

Mallorca fail to capitalise on relegation rivals’ slip-ups

Mallorca 1-1 Villarreal

Mallorca failed to move four points clear of the relegation zone after being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Villarreal. The visitors took the lead on the half hour mark when Ayoze Perez netted from the penalty spot, although Vedat Muriqi forced an equaliser before half time following an error from Arnau Tenas, who would make up for it in the second period with a string of saves that kept the hosts at bay.

Valencia move clear of trouble with crucial San Mames win

Athletic Club 0-1 Valencia

Athletic Club failed to move into the European places in La Liga after falling to a disappointing home defeat to Valencia. Los Che missed a glorious chance to open the scoring in the first half when they were awarded a penalty after an Alejandro Rego handball, but Hugo Duro missed the target.

Fortunately for Valencia, they were not made to rue that moment as Umar Sadiq scored the only goal of the game on 72 minutes, meaning they are now five points above the relegation zone with three matches to go.

9-man Real Oviedo hold firm to deny Getafe

Real Oviedo 0-0 Getafe

There was drama aplenty at the Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere, where Real Oviedo and Getafe played out a goalless draw. The visitors were the better team in the first half, and their hopes of a much-needed victory in the race for Europe were boosted when the hosts had Javi Lopez and Kwasi Sibo sent off in the 54th and 78th minutes respectively. However, they were not able to capitalise, meaning they have lost ground on Celta Vigo above them after they won at Atletico Madrid on Saturday.