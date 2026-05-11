Real Madrid saw their dismal season come to an end on Sunday, as the 2-0 El Clasico defeat to Barcelona officially ended their La Liga title chances. They have nothing to play for in their final three matches, which means that key decision can start to be made ahead of a very big summer for the club.

Transfer targets will start to be pursued, but more pressingly, a decision must be made on whether Alvaro Arbeloa stays on as manager – and if not, a replacement will also need to be identified. The likelihood is that one will be required, given that Real Madrid’s trophyless season leaves the current head coach with little chance of having his contract renewed.

According to Antonio Romero (via Cadena SER), Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to make clear his plans for the Real Madrid manager’s position, with a decision likely to be communicated in the next few hours.

“This Monday, the president of Real Madrid, who by the way was not in the box at the Camp Nou, is going to inform the members of the board of directors about the situation on the bench and the possible coaches for next season.

“It is clear that it is a presidential club in which Florentino Pérez has the last word, but tomorrow the board of directors meets, which, I imagine, will not come out of there an official appointment, but the members of the board will be informed.”

Jose Mourinho is currently favourite to take charge

In the event that Arbeloa is moved on, the current favourite to replace him is Jose Mourinho. Perez wants to bring the Portuguese, who was previous in charge at the Bernabeu between 2010 and 2013, back to the club, as he sees him as the ideal man to reunite everyone after a very difficult season.

It remains to be seen which way Perez goes, but as things stand, it is more likely than not that Mourinho is back as Real Madrid.