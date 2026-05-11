Espanyol announce star recruit as new ‘General Sporting Director’

Espanyol have provided credence to talk that former Sevilla, AS Roma and Aston Villa Sporting Director Monchi could be joining the club. Los Pericos have announced that he will join immediately, with three games to go this season.

It was suggested that he might not come on board until Espanyol guaranteed their place in La Liga next season, with just two points separating them from the relegation zone. They have been without Sporting Director Fran Garagarza since earlier this season, after he suffered a heart attack and was put on leave.

Espanyol announce Monchi as General Sporting Director

It is not entire clear whether Garagarza will remain at the club in some capacity, or will remain on leave, but if he is still at Espanyol next season, Monchi will be his boss. The Espanyol announcement explains that Monchi will report directly to Owner Alan Pace and CEO Mao Ye. Monchi’s official title is General Sporting Director

Monchi put out a statement of his own on social media after the announcement.

“I’d like to thank President Alan Pace for making my arrival at Espanyol possible. I am in the place where they have shown me affection from minute one and where they have believed in my ideas. And I come with all the excitement possible because when someone shows you affection, you have to give everything to respond to that trust.”

Agradecer al Presidente @AlanPaceBFC el haber hecho posible mi llegada al @RCDEspanyol Estoy en el lugar donde me han mostrado cariño desde el minuto uno y donde han creído en mi idea de trabajo

Y vengo con toda la ilusión posible porque cuando a uno le demuestran cariño,… https://t.co/up5lDSiBeo — Monchi (@leonsfdo) May 11, 2026

“I am sure that the future that begins today will demand from me a greater effort and the greatest possible dedication to try to rise to the demands.I hope we can achieve the present objectives and those that the future will demand of us.”

Monchi’s recent history

Monchi has been at the cutting edge of recruitment in football for much of the 21st century, but this decade has been somewhat more difficult. After helping mastermind another two Europa Leagues at Sevilla, several failed signings set in motion Los Nervionenses decline into the relegation battle with Espanyol. He also had a spell at Aston Villa which did not work out afterwards.