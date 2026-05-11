Chelsea begin talks with Xabi Alonso over managerial vacancy

Former Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso looks to have his first opportunity to get back into work this summer, with Chelsea reportedly interested in filling their vacancy with the Basque coach. Alonso has also been heavily linked with the Liverpool job, should Arne Slot not continue at Anfield.

During Slot’s tougher run of results, the spectre of Alonso has been hanging over him. Liverpool made an attempt to bring Alonso back to the club as manager before appointing Slot, but he was holding out for the Real Madrid job. Since Alonso left the Santiago Bernabeu, there have been a number of reports suggesting that Liverpool would be interested in a reunion again.

Chelsea make approach for Xabi Alonso

However the first side to make an approach are Chelsea. The Blues have been on the hunt for their next manager since dismissing Liam Rosenior last month, and placing Graham MacFarlane in charge on an interim basis. He is the third manager of the season, after Enzo Maresca departed earlier in the year.

🚨 Understand Chelsea hope to appoint a successor to replace Liam Rosenior before the World Cup starts. Xabi Alonso is currently a leading contender and Chelsea have already made contact with the former Real Madrid and Leverkusen boss. Alonso is keen on a Premier League job this… pic.twitter.com/LFfG6mUSZy — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 11, 2026

According to Ben Jacobs, Alonso is now the leading contender for the job, and they have already opened talks with him. For his part, Alonso is keen to return to England. Diario AS add that Alonso will hear out their proposal, and that should he decide to accept their offer, he will be given the job. They add that it seems Slot will be continuing at Liverpool next season, meaning he will not be tempted by his former side.

Iraola also in the frame for Chelsea job

Another Basque manager, Andoni Iraola, is also in the frame for the Chelsea job too. Having announced that he will leave Bournemouth at the end of the season, he has been closely linked to the Crystal Palace job, but Jacobs has denied this. Iraola is one of the preferred alternatives, but the names of Filipe Luis, Oliver Glasner, and Fulham’s Marco Silva are all on their shortlist too.