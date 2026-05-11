Barcelona sealed their second consecutive La Liga title on Sunday with a 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico. Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres got the goals, which sparked jubilant scenes both on the Spotify Camp Nou pitch and in the stands.

After the match, a number of Barcelona players spoke to the media (via Sport). Pedri, who was voted as the match’s MVP, was one of them, and he was clear that winning for Hansi Flick, who lost his father earlier in the day, was the clear objective.

“This tastes like glory, we wanted to win it in El Clasico for history. We played a great game and now we have to celebrate, which you don’t get every day. We wanted to do it for Flick, for everything he has given us and for the loss he has had.”

De Jong: We want to win the Champions League next

Frenkie de Jong was a second half substitute at the Spotify Camp Nou, and when he spoke post-match, he made it clear that Barcelona have ambitions beyond La Liga for next season.

“All titles are special, this one more because you win it at home against Madrid. Hansi is very important, he has very clear ideas and gives us a lot of freedom to show our quality. Every title you win has to be celebrated in style, and even more so La Liga. Of course we want to win the Champions League, that’s the objective and next year we’ll have a new opportunity.”

Eric Garcia: We had to get the job done in El Clasico

Eric Garcia, who impressed at right-back, was determined to secure the La Liga title in El Clasico on a very bittersweet day for Barcelona.

“It has been a tough day because of what happened with the coach, but we had to get the job done today. We are a young team, those of us who have been at Barça since we were children know what it means. We would have liked to have been in two more finals, but we are improving and La Liga rewards consistency.”

Gavi on Vinicius Junior spat: What happens on the pitch…

As per MD, Gavi was asked about his on-field clashes with Real Madrid winger and captain Vinicius Junior, which he attempted to play down.

“I’ve told Vinicius to shut up. I’m a hot-headed player, so is he… But what happens on the pitch stays on the pitch. It’s football.”