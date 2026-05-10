Real Madrid are in the market for a new central defender, with that being one of their priorities for the summer transfer window. The expected departure of David Alaba, coupled with the possible one of Antonio Rudiger, makes the position a necessity to strengthen, and targets are being lined up by the club’s sporting department.

Real Madrid have already missed out on the likes of Marc Guehi (joined Manchester City), Dayot Upamecano (signed new Bayern Munich contract) and Nico Schlotterbeck (signed new Borussia Dortmund contract), and this has seen them pivot to other targets – and in one case, they’re considering someone that has been on their radar for a while.

Josko Gvardiol is a player that Real Madrid have kept tabs on for three years, and 2026 could finally be their time to strike. According to TEAMtalk, they have spoken with the agent of the Man City defender, who could be available this summer due to his contract only having two years left to run.

Man City planning to ward off Real Madrid interest

As well as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich have also made contact with Gvardiol’s representatives, with both clubs keen to exploit his contract situation in Manchester. However, the Cityzens are reportedly preparing to offer the Croatia international a new deal, which would ward off the interest currently being shown in his services.

As far as centre-back options go, Gvardiol would be a good one to bring in. He fits Real Madrid’s transfer policy, and if he turns down the chance to sign a new contract with Man City, it would certainly make it possible for him to be brought to the Bernabeu.

For now, it remains to be seen who ends up being Real Madrid’s chosen centre-back target, but it’s clear that those in charge of signings must get it right.