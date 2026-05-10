Liverpool make contact with Real Madrid in pursuit of new manager

12 months ago, Real Madrid and Liverpool agreed a deal that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold arrive at the Bernabeu on a cut-price deal, weeks before his contract at Anfield was due to expire. One year on, the two clubs have come into contact again, but this time, it’s not been in the way that many expected.

Liverpool have shown interest in at least a couple of Real Madrid players in the lead-up to this summer’s transfer window opening at the start of July, with one of those being under-fire midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. But it is not to do with any player that contact has been made between the clubs – rather, it relates to Xabi Alonso.

Liverpool are interested in appointing Alonso to replace the under-pressure Arne Slot as manager, and according to Diario AS, part of their due diligence has involved speaking to Real Madrid to understand the circumstances behind his Bernabeu exit in January.

In spite of the situation with Trent in 2025, Real Madrid and Liverpool have good institutional relations, and the latter has taken advantage of this in their efforts to decide whether Alonso should be their next manager. They see him as their leading candidate to replace Slot, but before jumping into a decision, they want to make sure that he is the best possible option available to them.

Alonso could take over at Liverpool this summer

It has been a dismal season for Liverpool, who are set to go trophyless despite spending upwards of €400m last summer. They are on course to qualify for the Champions League, but as things stand, that is unlikely to save Slot, who is looking increasingly likely to be moved on when the campaign is over.

If that happens, Alonso would be well-placed to take the reins at Anfield – and if he does, he will be keen to show that his disappointing spell as Real Madrid manager was merely a blip.