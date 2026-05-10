In recent weeks, speculation has mounted regarding a possible return to Real Madrid as manager for Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese, who’s currently in charge of Benfica, is in with a strong chance of heading back to the Bernabeu 13 years after his previous spell at the helm of Los Blancos.

Mourinho is able to get out of his Benfica contract at the end of the season, which makes a return to Real Madrid. However, he has made it very clear that nothing has happened since he confirmed no talks with his former club last week, with his new quotes having been picked up by Marca.

“There is something I would like to emphasize: in the world of football it is not the professionals who are interested in going or not going, when something happens, it is the clubs that are interested and that initiate or not the procedures to have the people they want.

“They keep talking about Real Madrid, and I continue to run away from that, honestly. I had no contact with the president or any other club official. In the final phase of the seasons, I don’t talk to anyone. I didn’t have any contact with Real Madrid and until the last league game against Estoril, I won’t have any. Then there’s a one-week window, where I’ll be free to talk to whoever I think I should talk to, but until then, everything that’s come out of meetings and calls… it’s speculation.”

Is Mourinho the man to turn things around at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid are not expected to make any definitive decision on their managerial situation until they are officially out of the La Liga title race, which will happen on Sunday if they fail to win El Clasico. It’s almost certain that Alvaro Arbeloa will not continue in his position, and Mourinho could be the man to reunite a divided dressing room.