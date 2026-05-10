Real Madrid were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona in the final El Clasico of the season at the Spotify Camp Nou, a result that means they’ve officially missed out on the La Liga title.

Thibaut Courtois – 7

He could do little about either of Barcelona’s goals, but with everything else, he was very solid. Having him back is a big boost for Real Madrid, even if they now have nothing to play for.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5.5

His corners caused some danger for Barcelona, but once again, he was often caught out defensively. Fermin Lopez got in behind him early on for a chance that almost resulted in the opening goal.

Raul Asencio – 6

Drafted in late on after Dean Huijsen pulled up in the warm-up, but he could do little to have a say in stopping Barcelona.

Antonio Rudiger – 6

Real Madrid needed his experience at the Spotify Camp Nou, but he could not have the same impact as previous big matches this season.

Fran Garcia – 6

Did a power of work on the left flank, but without much success.

Brahim Diaz – 7

Real Madrid’s best player by a considerable distance. If anything were going to happen for Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, it would have been through him, with his close control causing Barcelona problems at times.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 5.5

Had the most shots in the match (3), but he struggled to gain any control in the midfield fight against the likes of Pedri and Gavi, who were simply much better than him.

Eduardo Camavinga – 5.5

Given the nod over Thiago Pitarch, but in a rare start, he struggled. It was no surprise that he was the first change made by Arbeloa.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Tried his best, but nothing came off – which sums up his performances since returning from injury.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Brought in to replace the injured Fede Valverde, but aside from missing a big chance to make it 2-1 in the first half, he did very little.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

He was often left isolated on the left wing, and as such, Barcelona managed to deal with him easily.

Substitutes

Thiago Pitarch – 6

Looked pretty good during his cameo.

Franco Mastantuono – 6

Touched the ball three times since 11 minutes on the pitch

Cesar Palacios – 6

Had a half-chance late on that he skied.