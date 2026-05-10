Barcelona confirmed themselves as La Liga champions on Sunday with a rather comfortable 2-0 victory over Real Madrid in El Clasico. Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres made the difference for Hansi Flick’s side, who make it back-to-back league titles.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

One save tells the story of how comfortable an evening he had, although he did have to make an important intervention to deny Vinicius Junior in the second half.

Eric Garcia – 7

Flick’s decision to start him over Jules Kounde was entirely vindicated. He shut down much of the threat that Vinicius Junior had to offer, while he also supported in attack.

Pau Cubarsi – 6.5

He’s been excellent in recent weeks, and again, he did his job on this occasion – although the truth is that he didn’t have much to do.

Gerard Martin – 6.5

Like Cubarsi, he had a relatively quiet match.

Joao Cancelo – 7

Should’ve had an assist in the second half after a fine trivela pass to Torres, who was denied by Thibaut Courtois. In defence, he struggled at times against Brahim Diaz.

Gavi – 7.5

The heartbeat of Barcelona in El Clasico. He set the standards with a top performance, and if he continues putting those in before the end of the season, he’ll have a great chance to go to the 2026 World Cup.

Pedri – 6.5

Not at his best, but the truth is that he didn’t need to be. Real Madrid struggled to shut him down even when he was only at 50% of his true level.

Marcus Rashford – 7

Got the ball rolling in the opening 10 minutes with an outstanding free-kick, which justified Flick’s decision to start him ahead of Roony Bardghji.

Dani Olmo – 6.5

His assist for Torres’ goal was outrageous, but aside from that, he was not overly involved.

Fermin Lopez – 6.5

Worked hard on the left wing, where has been impressive in the absence of Raphinha.

Ferran Torres – 7

Scored Barcelona’s second goal, and he should’ve had another but for a big intervention from Courtois in the second half.

Substitutes

Raphinha – 5.5

Nowhere near his best when he came on, but his struggles are to be expected given it’s his first appearance since returning from injury.

Frenkie de Jong – 6.5

Brought an extra calmness to midfield.

Robert Lewandowski – 6

Could not get involved during his cameo.

Marc Bernal – 6

More minutes in the tank for the teenager.

Alejandro Balde – N/A

Came on late to play on the left wing.