The final El Clasico match-up of the season takes place on Sunday, as Barcelona and Real Madrid prepare to do battle at the Spotify Camp Nou for the first time since it re-opened in November.

It’s a big match for both clubs, but for different reasons. Barcelona will secure their second La Liga title in a row if they avoid defeat, while Real Madrid will be keen to get the victory their need to avoid handing the trophy to their bitter rivals.

Flick poised to make one change – but who drops out?

As far as team news goes, Barcelona are unlikely to make sweeping changes to last weekend’s victory at Osasuna. Diario AS say there will be one, with Jules Kounde replacing Gerard Martin – this would see Eric Garcia moved into the centre of defence, and the Frenchman in his usual right-back spot. On the other hand, Sport foresee Eric being the one to drop out for Kounde, while both outlets see Raphinha remaining on the bench, as would also be the case for Marcus Rashford despite recent impressive cameos.

Real Madrid welcome back Courtois and Mbappe

As for Real Madrid, they will be forced into at least two changes, given that Ferland Mendy and Fede Valverde are both injured. Diario AS have them being replaced by Fran Garcia and Kylian Mbappe respectively, with the latter poised to make his return to the line-up for the first time in a couple of weeks.

Thibaut Courtois will be back in between the sticks for Real Madrid, as he has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined since mid-March. Andriy Lunin will drop to the bench, and this could also be the fate for Aurelien Tchouameni after his bust-up with Valverde earlier in the week, although Marca believe he will be given the nod over Eduardo Camavinga.

Who’s taking the spoils in El Clasico?

Barcelona start this one as firm favourites, and rightfully so. They have been imperious on home soil since returning to the Spotify Camp Nou, and they will fancy their chances of sealing the La Liga title in style. However, Real Madrid cannot be counted out, even if their preparations have been far from ideal.