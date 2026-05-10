Barcelona only need to avoid defeat in El Clasico to wrap up their second La Liga title in a row, but they are on course to do it in style after scoring twice in the opening stages at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Barcelona, who are wearing black armbands due to the passing of Hansi Flick’s father, have looked sharp in the first eight minutes, and their reward is the opening goal. Ferran Torres drew a foul on the edge of the penalty area, and that allowed Marcus Rashford to fire in an unstoppable free-kick to break the deadlock.

🚨 Marcus Rashford amazing freekick goal. 🇪🇸 Barcelona 1-0 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/H64C5SvtFj — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 10, 2026

What a moment for Marcus Rashford! 😱😱 A stunning free kick to give Barcelona the lead and see them move closer to clinching the title tonight 🔵🔴 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/Ke0Ifkcdqp — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) May 10, 2026

MARCUS RASHFORD OH MY WORD WHAT A FREE KICK GOAL! SPOTIFY CAMP NOU IS ROCKING! Watch now on ESPN and the App! pic.twitter.com/VqyIDe0OQi — ESPN (@espn) May 10, 2026

It’s a special goal from Rashford, whose place in the starting line-up was not confirmed for this one. Flick had to decide whether to go for him or Roony Bardghji, and at this stage, his decision to opt for the Manchester United loanee has certainly proven to be the right one.

10 minutes after that goal, Barcelona have now added their second of the evening. Fermin Lopez’s ball into Dani Olmo was beautifully flicked into Ferran Torres’ path, and he makes no mistake to double the lead for the home side.

🚨 Ferran Torres doubled the lead!!! 🇪🇸 Barcelona 2-0 Real Madridpic.twitter.com/zfChHfyFAQ https://t.co/EWYLdhhSu7 — Goals Xtra (@GoalsXtra) May 10, 2026

DANI OLMO WITH AN UNREAL LAY OFF TO FERRAN TORRES TO MAKE IT 2-0!! BARCELONA ARE COOKIN' EARLY ON 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VELX0Z66Ca — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 10, 2026

Barcelona would have been desperate to get their La Liga title over the line in emphatic style, and so far, they are on course to do so. As for Real Madrid, they look to be heading towards a defeat that just about sums up their season.