Atletico Madrid are set for yet another busy summer transfer window, but first, they must deal with important in-house situations – with the most pressing being the future of club captain Koke Resurreccion.

Koke is contracted to Atleti for the 2026-27 season, but after the midweek defeat to Arsenal that spelled the end of Los Colchoneros’ Champions League campaign, he refused to commit his future to the club. This caused concern for supporters, although there is much more relaxation about the situation from those within the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Atleti and Koke will soon sit down to discuss his future, and Diario AS say that the belief from within the club is that the 34-year-old will at least see out the remainder of his current contract. There are those that cannot imagine him leaving in the summer, and as such, there is optimism for his continuity.

Now that Atleti’s season is effectively over – they are out of all cup competitions and they have guaranteed a place in next season’s Champions League – the decision on Koke’s future should be made sooner rather than later. The midfielder has been fully focused on matters on the pitch, which is why there has been little talk on the situation over the last few months.

Atleti signing midfielders in preparation for Koke exit?

While the wait goes on for Koke’s decision, Atleti sporting director Mateu Alemany is working on deals for the summer. Wolves midfielder Joao Gomes is closing in on a move to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, and while he is not being signed to replace the veteran club captain, his arrival would alleviate the void that his possible exit would leave.

More will soon be known regarding Koke’s future as an Atleti player. If he does decide to leave, it will be a sad day – not only for Atleti, but also for many across Spanish football that have enjoyed him over the last 17 years.